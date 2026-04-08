May 14, 1951 - April 7, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Gerald “Jake” Knapp, age 74 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2026, at the Princeton Elim Home with family by his side.

Jake was born on May 14, 1951, in Princeton to Vera Robideau and James Knapp. He spent the bulk of his life living in the Princeton and Elk River areas with a couple of minor detours to Arizona and Arkansas but always came back home to family. He had the bluest of blue eyes, knew how to tell a good story and joke better than most, and was one of the most generous, kind souls you could ever meet. When it came to money and sharing it with others he would just say “that’s okay, I’ll just get some more.” He lived to make people smile and laugh and when that was taken from him, when he could no longer speak, Jake decided it was time to go home to Heaven, and comfort can be taken in the fact that he is now enjoying Wine Wednesdays with his sisters, his Mom’s cooking, seeing his Grandma, reconnecting with his brothers, and hugging his wife. He is once again “Mighty Fine!!!”

Jake is survived by his daughter, Gerri Lynn (John) Howlett; son, Jamie (Rebecca) Knapp; brother, Dano (Julia) Knapp; sisters, Deb (Pete) Donner and Heidi (Stanley) Gerth; brother-in-law, Carl Hallbeck; along with eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Brigid; his grandma, Margaret Davis; mom, Vera Hoeft; stepdad, Ben Hoeft; sisters, Sandy Lapointe, Judi Hallbeck, and Peggy Luedke; brothers, Jim and Scott Knapp; niece, Trudy Hallbeck; and nephews, Rick Hallbeck, Jimmy Oleen, and Shawn Knapp.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of those who work in Skyview at the Princeton Elim Home, Trinity and Laura from activities (his days were made with bingo and Farkel), and those with Triniti Hospice. They truly are angels here on earth.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2026, from 1-5 pm at the Northern Lights Banquet Center in Pease. All who knew Jake are welcome.