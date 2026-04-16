May 21, 1958 - April 14, 2026

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Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Monday, April 20, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Kathy “Kate” A. Sakry, 67, who passed away at Edenbrook of St. Cloud on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. Rev. Timothy Baltes will officiate and burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Waite Park. Visitation will be one hour prior at the Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Kate was born May 21, 1958 in St. Cloud to David and Allie Mae (Jette) Lang. She was the 6th of 8 children. Kate went to Kimball Grade School and Highschool, graduating in 1977. She was able to go to France with her French class in 1978, the highlight of her school years. Kate met Vern while working at Fingerhut. She married Vernon Sakry on May 31, 1986 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Kimball. They had no children but were each other’s best friends. Kate worked several jobs in her lifetime. Hotels, restaurants, Fingerhut, U-Haul, and her favorite, Giant Wash where she was an attendant helping people coming in to do laundry. She was able to work with her husband, who helped with maintenance. She was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and met that challenge head on. Kate was a member of the YMCA and was part of a swimming group that met once a week. She had many friends there that loved her genuine personality. Kate was an avid Minnesota Twins and Vikings fan, and enjoyed playing bingo. She will be remembered for her smart, quick comebacks. Kate always had a joke and was pretty much happy all the time.

Kate is survived by her husband, Vernon Sakry of St. Cloud; sisters, Dianne Nash of Oak Park Heights, Debra Seifert of St. Cloud; brothers, David (Jean) Lang of Sartell, Mark (Lynnell) Lang of Champlin, Kevin (Kathy) Lang of Waukesha, WI, John (Linda Wiatrowski) Lang of St. Cloud, Patrick (Debbie) Lang of St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers in law, Jim Nash and Jeff Seifert.

A special thank you to the staff at Nature’s Point, Edenbrook and Moments Hospice for their tender care of Kate while she lived there.