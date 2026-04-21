August 5, 1939 - April 21, 2026

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Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2026 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Marlin P. Opatz, age 86, who passed away Tuesday at Cura of Monticello. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, in Sauk Rapids.

Marlin was born August 5, 1939 in St. Cloud to Peter and Mary (Maciej) Opatz. He joined the Air Force and proudly served his country from 1957 to 1961. Marlin married Diann Yamry on June 29, 1963 in St. Stephen. He was a Sartell firefighter for 20 years and was a member of Sartell/LeSauk Retired Engine CO #844 Sartell. Marlin was employed as a machinist and assembler at DeZuriks for 41 ½ years before retiring in August 2003. Marlin was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell and served on the cemetery committee. He was also a member of the Holdingford American Legion. Marlin enjoyed family time, fishing, hunting, summers at Rush Lake, going to the casino, and telling a good joke.

Marlin is survived by his sons, Wayne (Becki) of Gahana, OH, Dean (Kay) of Jordan, Darin (Char) of Williams, and Chad (Renee) Opatz of Tacoma, WA; granddaughters, Alexia and Madison; step-grandson, Shea; brother, Claude (Susan) of St. Wendel.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his beautiful wife, Diann in 2010; sister, Loretta (Al) Evans; and brother, Ernest (Carol).