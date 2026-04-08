June 20, 1959 - April 5, 2026

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Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Terry J. Abraham, 66, who passed away Sunday, April 5, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Terry was born on June 20, 1959 in St. Cloud to LeRoy and Dora Ann (Zirbes) Abraham. He was raised in St. Stephen, later moving to Clear Lake and Clearwater where he spent most of his life. Terry married Nancy Fiedler on September 8, 1979 at Clearwater United Methodist Church. He was the Maintenance Coordinator for the Monticello Country Club. Terry enjoyed volunteering at the food shelf for Catholic Charities. He was strong willed and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking.

Terry is survived by his former wife, Nancy of Waite Park; son, Michael Abraham of Waite Park; daughter, Michelle Payne of Waite Park; grandsons, Michael and Jaxson; sisters, Joan Schloemer of St. Cloud, Sue (Cliff) Wahlberg of Elk River; brothers, Ken (Mary) Abraham of Clearwater, Jim (Audrey) Abraham of Avon, LeRoy “J.R.” of St. Stephen and longtime girlfriend, Kathy Huseth of St. Cloud.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bruce and Tom and sister, Linda Majeski.