September 7, 1930 - April 14, 2026

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Funeral Services will be 3 PM on Saturday, April 18, 2026 at First United Methodist Church in Sartell for Ella Mae Bartz, 95 of Waite Park who passed away on Tuesday, April 14 at Sterling Park Nursing Home. Rev. Leah Rosso will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services on Saturday at the church in Sartell. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Ella was born on September 7, 1930 in Grey Eagle to John and Erma (Fuller) Karnes. She married Aloys Bartz on March 26, 1950 in Grey Eagle and together they raised four children. Ella worked as a beautician for over 40 years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, the Sarah Circle and the Prayer Shawl Group, the knitting group at Whitney and was a member of the Waite Park American Legion Post 428.

Ella loved gardening, canning, cooking and baking. She was an avid sewer and she just loved to work. She was the best grandmother and great grandmother anyone could ask for.

Ella is survived by her children David (Mary) of Waite Park, Jan (Ken) Fruth of Avon and Jennifer (Nick) Sakry of Menomonie, WI, and son in law Robert Hommerding of St. Cloud, brothers James Karnes and Hoyt Karnes, 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Al in 2022, daughter Rebecca Hommerding in 2013, siblings Clayton, Lawrence, Ivan, Calvin, Harriett Walberg, and Jeanette Krey and infant brother Johnny.