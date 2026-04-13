May 16, 1949 - April 11, 2026

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Memorial services will be 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Barry Elert, 76 of St. Joseph who died Saturday, April 11, 2026 at the Country Manor Health & Rehab Center in Sartell. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services on Wednesday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Barry was born May 16, 1949 in Minneapolis to Charles & Virginia (Cox) Elert. He worked as a record salesman for CBS Records until his retirement. One of Barry’s greatest loves was spending time with his grandchildren, talking with, mentoring & learning about them. He was a great listener to the 10 grandchildren and grand nieces and nephews. He was known to them as papa bear and was infamous for his chocolate chip cookies bets.

He is survived by his loving partner, Linda Sand and her children, Nate (Amy) Sand, Amy (Carl) Williams, Mike (Robin) Sand, sister, Leslie (Billy) Yount, niece, Kelley (Paige) Yount.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Elert.