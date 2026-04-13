July 12, 1946 - April 10, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Memorial Services will be 3 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2026 at Country Manor Chapel in Sartell for Joan M. Huckle, age 79, who passed away Friday at Country Manor in Sartell. Chaplain Jeb Reiter will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Joan was born July 12, 1946 in Appleton to Chester and Margerie (Kriese) Huckle. She lived in Moorhead, the Twin Cities and St Cloud before moving to St. Joseph. Joan went back to school and received her Bachelor’s degree. She worked for Stearns County Soil and Water Conservation for many years and was a surveyor for farms. Joan enjoyed traveling, especially the Atlantic Ocean, rock collecting, tending to her flower gardens and just being outdoors in nature. She liked to read and non-fiction, history and biographies were her favorites. Joan was determined, empathetic, a free spirit and passionate about her beliefs. She achieved her goal of building her house and did most of the finishing work herself.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Huckle-Marty (William) of Sauk Rapids; son, Paul (Debbie) Brayden of Tarpon Springs, FL; 2 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; sister, Joyce Raetz of Sauk Rapids; brother, Robert Huckle of Parkers Prairie and nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Robert Raetz; sister-in-law, Susan Huckle.