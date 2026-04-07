September 2, 1954 - April 4, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Van Pierre Joseph McGreck, age 71 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2026, at his home with family by his side. Per Van’s wishes, a private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Van was born on September 2, 1954, to Perry and Betty (Graf) McGreck in Milwaukee, WI. Van loved to work on computers throughout his life, fixing them for friends and even building a few himself! He fought for his country in Vietnam, serving in the U.S. Army. Van was a handyman, always willing to help a lending hand outside or indoors. He loved to go fishing and faithfully supported his Green Bay Packers for life. He was accomplished at making his homemade wines.

Van is survived by his wife, Wanda; step-daughter, Rosie (Andrew Boyce) Konkol; brothers, Todd and Alex McGreck; and aunt, Lois Graf.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Josh McGreck.