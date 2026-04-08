March 18, 1966 - April 7, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Funeral Services will be at 5:30 p.m. with a sharing time to begin at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Becker for Carol A. VonEnde, age 60, who passed away Tuesday at her home surrounded by her family. Pastor Justin Kaitchuck will officiate and burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home in Becker.

Carol was born March 18, 1966 in Watertown to Albert and Arlene (Ciesinski) Wehr. She grew up in Delano, lived in Buffalo and Clear Lake, before moving to Foley in 2020. Carol married Robert VonEnde on October 12, 2002 in Rogers. She worked as a Health Care Enrollment Coordinator for the Minnesota Department of Human Services. Carol was a member of Free Grace United Church in Foley. She was a member of Auxiliary Combat Vets Motorcycle Association. She enjoyed spending her time quilting and coloring, motorcycles and especially puppies. Carol was a compassionate, kind, caring and loving woman who had a big heart, and welcomed everyone with open arms.

Carol is survived by her husband, Rob of Foley; children, Alexander (AnaMaria) Weeks of Abilene, TX, Brandon (Alexandrine) Weeks of Gainesville, FL, Christina Weeks of Sauk Rapids, and Amber Kehn of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Jax and Camila; sisters, Linda Wehr of Delano and Mary Schuster of Maple Plaine.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jackie Johnston; and brother, Jim Wehr.

Thank you to Moments Hospice for making Carol’s life more comfortable at home.