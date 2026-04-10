February 3, 1943 - April 10, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Celebration of Life and Time of Sharing will be at 12:00 p.m. Saturday April 25, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Betty Lou Heschke, age 83, of Waite Park who passed away on Friday, April 10 at her home in Waite Park. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services. Howard Weber, Jr. will officiate and burial will be at MN State Veteran’s Cemetery near Little Falls on Monday April 27, 2026 at 1:00 p.m.

Betty was born February 3, 1943 in Sauk Rapids to Lauren and Edna (Brask) Walters. She married Clark “Corky” Heschke on May 14, 1962 in Waite Park. She lived in the St. Cloud area her entire life. Betty was a Supervisor at Fingerhut for 21 years, retiring in 2018 and also drove school bus for 10 years. She volunteered at Pregnancy Resource Center (Birthrite) and enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time outdoors.

Survivors include her sons, Danny Heschke, Brian Heschke, Doug Heschke of Waite Park, and Joey (Grace) Heschke of Buckman; grandchildren, Kelsy, Zach, Keith, Samantha, Cassandra, Kirsten and William; great grandchildren, Ryleigh, Angel, Aubri and Wrenly; sister, Mary Jane Mellinger of Selmar, FL; brother, Gary (Karen) Walters of Willard, MO; sister in law, Joy Walters of Louisville, KY.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clark; daughter, Alesia Geifry; brothers, Kenneth Walters, Richard Walters, Joey Walters, Glenn Walters; sisters, Shirley Niemeyer, Carol Phipps, Lillian Phipps, Alice Weber.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.