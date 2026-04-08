January 26, 1959 - April 3, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Private Services will be for Dean G. Herold, 67, of St. Cloud, who passed away peacefully at St. Cloud hospital after a short fight with lung cancer on Friday, April 3rd, 2026. Burial will be in the Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, St. Cloud.

Dean was born on January 26th, 1959 in Little Falls to Herbert Paul and Marie Clara (Walz) Herold. He enjoyed playing baseball, softball and hockey in his youth. He supported his MN sports teams including the Vikings, Twins, Wild, and Timberwolves…if they were winning. He worked as an assembly technician at multiple location but primarily at New Flyer and Woodcraft. Dean loved deer hunting, fishing and spending time at his cabin. He was an amazing friend to those he knew. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. His son, Ian and grand-daughter, Isabella meant the world to him and he was proud to let everyone know as well.

Survivors include his mother, Marie of St. Cloud; son, Ian; life partner, Bobbi Herold; granddaughter, Isabella Herold; siblings, Susan (Mark) Storti of Avocal, WI, Dr. Daniel (Constance) of Sunburg, Duane (Roberta) of Cuyuna; Sandra Dinndorf of Sauk Rapids, Dale (Julie) of Deerwood, Darryl (Pat) of Litchfield, Dennis (Ann) of St. Cloud, Dana of St. Cloud, Shannon Froberg (Ken) of Cottage Grove, and Sherri (Jerry) Tabatt of Pine River; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Herbert; and brothers, David and Doug.