May 19, 1940 - April 6, 2026

Private burial will be at a later date for Mary J. Hlebain, age 85, who passed away Monday at Mother of Mercy in Albany. Burial will be at St. Stephen Cemetery in St. Stephen. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Mary was born on May 19, 1940 in St. Paul to Val and Emily (Kosel) Hlebain. She lived in the St. Cloud area for most of her life and worked as a stock girl at Big Bear. Mary enjoyed dancing, watching westerns, and playing bingo. She was fun to be around and had a great sense of humor.

Mary is survived by her brother, Bob Hlebain of St. Stephen and sister, Theresa Hofstater of Sartell. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Thank you to Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, Carefree Living and Moments Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Mary Jane.