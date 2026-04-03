January 26, 1941 - April 1, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

A Celebration of Life for Marianne Cianni, age 85 of Rice will be held on Saturday, May 16th, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud at 1pm with an hour of visitation prior to the service. Father William Vos will officiate. A luncheon will follow the service in the Williams Dingmann dining hall.

Marianne Cianni was born in Chisholm, MN to Nicholas and Frances Cianni. She graduated from Chisholm H.S. and attended St. Cloud State University. She married Jerome Vos and lovingly built a family in addition to welcoming many foster children into the home. Marianne attained her L.P.N. license and was employed at St. Cloud V.A. where she formed meaningful relationships with her patients. She worked for a brief time at the V.A. Hospital in Virginia Beach, Virginia before returning to St. Cloud and working for 15 years at Catholic Charities. Marianne was an avid reader, she loved the beach, crafting and treasure hunting at thrift stores and garage sales.

She is survived by her partner of 40 yrs., Larry Marshall; children, Karen (Peter) Robinet, Greg (Marcela) Vos, Su Lin (Galen) Wiering; grandchildren, Callum, Alex and Tony Robinet, Peter and Anna Vos, Jacob and Adikan Wiering; sister, Barbara (Pat) Currin; brothers, Nick (Paula) Cianni and David (Kathy) Cianni.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Damian.