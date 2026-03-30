June 5, 1943 - March 29, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for David A. Mead, age 82, who died Saturday and Arlene C. Mead, age 85 who died Sunday at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be in Annunciation Cemetery in Mayhew Lake. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services at the church on Wednesday.

David was born June 5, 1943 in Minneapolis to Harley and Johanna (Johnson) Mead. Arlene was born January 13, 1941 in Melrose to Joseph and Anna (Krantz) Och. The couple married on September 19, 1961 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spring Hill. David worked as a Supervisor for Wiman Corporation for 40 years, retiring in 2002. Arlene worked as a Dietary Aide at Country Manor in Sartell retiring in 2000 and also worked at Granite Care Home in Sauk Rapids. They lived in Rice most of their life and were members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where Arlene was active in St. Monica’s Society and Resurrection Choir. David enjoyed hunting, fishing and making and playing string instruments. Arlene was a loving caretaker who enjoyed flower gardens and singing.

Survivors include their children, Jill (Terry) Sprague of St. Joseph, David (Kathy) Mead of Cottage Grove, Julie (Bruce) Kluck of Bismark, ND, Joyce (Mike) Fleck of Rice, Daniel (Kim) Mead of Avon and James (Lena) Mead of Brownsville, Oregon; siblings and in-laws, Joanne Krueger, Mike Antil, Dolores Gysberg, Mary (Irv) Stemm, Joe (Linda) Och, Susan (Gordy) Pusc, Viola Beehler, Karen (Larry) Stern, Elaine Och; 42 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. They were preceded in death by their parents; siblings and in-laws, Harley, LeRoy and Gerry Mead, Alvera Fuchs, Richard and Harold Och and great grandson, Samuel Fleck.