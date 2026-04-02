February 19, 1939 - March 30, 2026

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Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2026 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Mary Evelyn Prom, age 87, who passed away Monday surrounded by her loving family at Edgewood Assisted Living in Sartell. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate and burial will be at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Cemetery in Bowlus. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the service at church.

Mary was born February 19, 1939 in Luxemburg to Lawrence and Hildegard (Feneis) Bechtold. She married the love of her life, Donald Prom, on November 23, 1961 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. Mary and Don enjoyed raising their children and making a loving and welcoming home, wherever they lived. She was a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church. Mary liked sewing, gardening, baking, keeping family traditions, had a strong faith and instilled that in her family and all those she encountered. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her children, Rose (Duane) Kroll of Bowlus, Chuck (Kelly) of St. Cloud, Kathy (Briggs) Savignac of Stillwater, Jean (Joel) Hagberg of Becker, Tim (Becky) of St. Augusta, Rick of Bowlus, Ron (Glenda) of St. Cloud, Patsy (Jon) Kopka of Sartell, D.J. (JoAnne) of Upsala, Cindy (David) Bowman of Annandale and Joe (Sarah Lambertz) of St. Cloud; 39 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; siblings, Rita Reker, Leonard (Marcie) Bechtold, Roger Bechtold, Millie (Len) Brunn, Hilde (Kerry) Manuel, Rose Skudlarek, Eugene (Kathy) Bechtold and George (Marsha) Bechtold; sisters-in-law, Karen and Joan Bechtold, Hilde Johnston and Marcie Prom; brother-in-law, Jack (Judy) Prom.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald in 2019; infant daughter, Mary Therese; infant granddaughter, Gabriella Prom; brothers, Larry and Benedict; sister, Sr. Martha Bechtold; sisters-in-law, Nell Bechtold, Dorothy (Willie) Schoborg, Lucille (Jack) Zabinski, Marge (Kenny) Hansen; and brothers-in-law, Ron Skudlarek, Ed and Al Prom, Glen Johnston, and Fred Reker.

A special thank you to Moments Hospice and the staff at Edgewood Memory Care for their loving care.