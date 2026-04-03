December 26, 1942 - March 30, 2026

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Shirley Alice Miller entered her heavenly home on March 30, 2026, in Princeton, Minnesota. She died peacefully at home with her husband, John by her side. Shirley was born December 26, 1942, into a hardworking, Lutheran German farm family. The faith and work-ethic that she grew up with continued through her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Doris Prahl.

Shirley graduated from St. Cloud State College in 1964 with a degree in Elementary Education. She was always going to be a teacher. She began at Eden Prairie Elementary but soon returned to her hometown where she taught kindergarten at Princeton South Elementary in her Raggedy Ann and Andy themed room. A favorite student activity was an annual field trip to her farm, where students explored her gardens, picked vegetables, and cooked soup for lunch. It was a first for many of her students.

Shirley was twice South Elementary Teacher of the Year. She received the LEAA Award for teaching economics, of all things, to her students. Everything you need to know in life you learned in kindergarten. She retired in 2000, having taught for 28 years, with a pause for the birth and early care of her children.

Immanuel Lutheran Church was a significant part of her life. Shirley was baptized, confirmed, married, and will be laid to rest at the “German” Lutheran church. She served on many committees, including co-chair of the building committee which oversaw the 2002 church expansion. She spent many evenings working on church beautification, tending the landscaping and flowers. Shirley was the first woman to serve as church president.

Shirley cherished her family, and they knew it. After retirement from teaching, her granddaughters, “the girls,” became her focus. She immensely enjoyed time with them playing games, baking, crafting, watching their sporting events, attending plays, and just being outside.

Shirley was a volunteer. She enjoyed being able to provide service to many local organizations, with The Mille Lacs County Fair, Befrienders, and The Caley House being particularly rewarding. The most meaningful, though, was becoming a Master Gardener in 2001, with 25-years of service and over 1,000 hours of volunteered time.

Everyone has a bucket list. Shirley had two items that were fairly unique but fit her interests. The first was to be a Christian Camp Counselor, which was accomplished during the Summer of 1990 (at age 47!), working side-by-side with college students at Camp Onomia. It was a great experience, with the exception of twice daily rations of hot dogs. The second list item was to work at a landscape nursery, being employed at Nelson Nursery for several years. She enjoyed sharing her love and expertise of flowers and plants with customers.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 17, 2026, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton. On Saturday, April 18, 2026, a 10:00 a.m. gathering and 11:00 a.m. memorial service will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton with lunch to follow at noon. A private burial is planned for 2:30 p.m. at the church cemetery.

Shirley is survived by her husband, John; children; granddaughters; and great-granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to CATS Cradle Shelter in Fargo, North Dakota.