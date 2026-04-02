November 20, 1934 - March 30, 2026

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Richard “Dick” D. Anderson, age 91 of Cambridge, MN, passed away on March 30, 2026, at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, April 10, 2026, at 11:00 AM at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be at a later date at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Richard Duaine was born to Guy and Dorothy (Erickson) Anderson on November 20, 1934, in Minneapolis. He graduated from Elk River High School in 1952. Dick enlisted and served honorably in the U.S. Army. He worked as an insurance agent for State Farm for over 30 years. He married Patricia “Pat” on September 17, 1982, at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in Blaine. Dick was a member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton.

Dick enjoyed mowing lawns, particularly at his home and then at Purple Hawk Country Club in Cambridge. He liked his rare Brandy Manhattan. Dick and Pat enjoyed travels to Niagara Falls, the Grand Canyon, Elko, NV, and the southern states of Florida, Texas, and Arizona. He was most proud to be a father and his favorite title was “Grampa.” Dick will be greatly missed as a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to all who knew him.

Richard is survived by his wife, Pat; children, Greg (Debbie) Anderson, Jeff Anderson, Jerry (Lori) Marek, Cory (Heidi) Solberg, and Amy (Jon) Ludvigson; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Dave (Mary) Anderson; step-brother, Gordy (Linda) Meyer; foreign exchange student from France, Muriel Urago; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Charlotte; brothers, Loren (Arlene), Russell (AnnaMae), Robert, and Doug; step-father, Walter Meyer; and step-brother, Robert Meyer.

A special thank you to the VA Staff and Hospice for their care and love while they cared for Dick.