July 26, 1941 - March 31, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Karen A. Stroschein, age 84 of Princeton, MN, passed away on March 31, 2026, at her home. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at 11:00 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton. Pastor Paul Brown will officiate. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 7, 2026, from 4:00-6:00 PM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton with prayers at 5:00 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be at a later date at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Princeton.

Karen Alma was born to Fred and Anna (Hemza) Polivka on July 26, 1941, in Willow River. She graduated from Princeton High School in 1959. Karen married Darrell “Duke” Stroschein on February 8, 1960, in Northwood, IA. She worked as a ballistics gunner for Federal Cartridge for 34 years. Karen enjoyed the outdoors, especially, fishing trips. She was an avid bowler, reader, and singer with music always being a big part of her life. Karen will be greatly missed as a mother, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her.

Karen is survived by her children, Monte Stroschein of St. Paul and Laurie Stroschein of Anoka; grandchildren, Zachary (Anna) and Mitchel; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duke; son, Keith; and siblings, Lucy, Avis, Lonnie, Floyd, Judy, Lorainne, Emmett, Millie, and Jean.