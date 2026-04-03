April 4, 1956 - March 30, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM Saturday, April 11, 2026 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Gerald “Red” V. Popp, 69 who died unexpectedly at his home on March 30, 2026. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 PM to 7 PM Friday, April 10, and one hour prior to services Saturday, all at the church in Rice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Red was born on April 4, 1956 in Little Falls to Dennis and Ardella (Stowe) Popp. Red graduated from Royalton High School in 1974. He lived in St. Cloud before moving to St. Joseph where he spent most of his time. Red married Laura Supan in 1990 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, and later divorced. He was a truck driver for Batzer Construction (Aztec) and Brenny Transportation for many years. Red was owner/operator and very proud of his truck. He enjoyed trucking, fast cars, Brainerd International Raceway, and spending time with family and friends. Red was fun loving, happy, kind, and fun to be around. He would do anything for anyone, and was a friend to many people. He drove over the road for 4.7 million miles without an accident, receiving the 2022 Driver Of The Year Award with Minnesota Truckers Association.

Red is survived by his brothers, Ed (Kathy) Popp, Chuck (Sharon) Popp, Denny (Mary) Popp, all of Rice; sisters, Ann (Kevin) Scheel of Rice, Sandra (Allen) Saldana of Randall; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Larry.