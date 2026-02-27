November 29, 1936 - February 25, 2026

It is with profound sadness that the family of Patricia "Pat" Ann Zwilling, age 89, announce her peaceful passing on Wednesday, February 25th at the St. Cloud Hospital. She will be fondly remembered as a much loved wife, mother, grand parent and friend. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Pearl Lake, MN along with a Celebration of Life to be determined at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, MN.

Patricia was born November 29, 1936 to Vernard and Nora (Ekwortzell) Gilmer. She married Peter Zwilling August 13, 1960 in St. Cloud, and they built their life together in Pearl Lake (Marty) Minnesota. Pat carried herself with a determined spirit and a mind of her own, approaching life with practicality, and a quiet strength that anchored her family. The Zwilling family were an active part of the Pearl Lake community, attending church at Holy Cross and creating wonderful memories.

Pat was an active gardener, a great cook and talented quilter. Through raising their four boys, Pat worked hard and took great pride in contributing to her household. She ran a daycare out of her home in the early years and then was employed at American Linen, Kohl's, and at Fingerhut as an employee store worker. Pat loved a good garage sale, travel when she could and trips to the casino

Her real joy in life was her family. A loving mother, grandmother, and eventually great-grandma, she was happiest when she was watching her loved ones come together. Strong-willed and devoted, she instilled independence, resilience and a good dose of spunk in those she loved. She will be greatly missed.

Pat is survived by husband, Peter; sons, Dave (Sandra) of Avon, Joe (Dina) of Finlayson, Paul of Minneapolis, Andy of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Emily (Kyle), Michael (Kari), Dylan; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Chloe, Colter, Hadley, Natalie; siblings, Darrell (Jan) Gilmer, Dorothy Dzuik.

She was preceded in death by daughters, Gail, Kathleen; brothers, Denny, Myron; sisters, Jane, Linda.