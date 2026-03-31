September 7, 1945 - March 28, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Thomas Herbert Buttweiler, 80, of St. Cloud, MN, passed away peacefully, leaving a legacy of resilience and gratitude. He was born September 7, 1945, to Herb and Lorraine Buttweiler.

At age seven, Tom was afflicted with polio, spending three years in braces and casts that severely limited his mobility. A radical surgery at age ten changed his life and he was playing football by age 12. Despite lifelong physical limitations, he remained remarkably active, completing a dozen triathlons and describing himself as a “strong bicyclist and plodding runner.”

A 1963 graduate of Cathedral High School and 1967 graduate of St. John’s University, Tom married Geri (Meyer) Twedt in 1967. He graduated from the University of Minnesota Law School in 1970. After starting his career at Barna and Guzy in Minneapolis, Tom moved his family back to St. Cloud in 1977. He opened his own law practice across from the Stearns County courthouse, taught business law at St. Cloud State University, and later served as a public defender. He also found enjoyment in residential real estate.

Tom and Geri, who divorced in 1987, remained partners in raising their three children: Cate, Maggie and Joe. In the 1990s, Tom met Pat (Swift) Molitor. They married in 2003 on the steps of their home on the Sauk River, where he lived until his death. Tom and Pat loved challenging each other in Scrabble and nightly Jeopardy broadcasts. They became world travelers, visiting all 50 states, 37 countries and wintering in a number of warm destinations, with their most frequent being Kona, Hawai‘i.

An avid card player his whole life, Tom was a regular in poker games with friends and became a Life Master in duplicate bridge. He was deeply proud of his sobriety, which he achieved starting in 1979 with AA.

Tom is survived by wife Pat Buttweiler, and their family, Cate (Todd) Cullison and grandson Henry; Maggie (Steve) Blehert and grandsons Alex and Jonathan; Joe (Amanda Jack) Buttweiler and grandchildren Carson and Kiran; Adam (Michelle) Molitor and grandson Vincent; Karli Molitor; and his beloved sister, Mary Jo (Buttweiler) Brueggeman, nephew Sam (Camille) Brueggeman and great-nephew Jasper.

Tom often called himself a lucky man. Before moving to Quiet Oaks Hospice, he paused by a granite stone he had installed overlooking the Sauk River, inscribed with words that defined his life: “Mindfulness” and “Gratitude.”

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Quiet Oaks Hospice House or The Nature Conservancy.