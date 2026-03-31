March 2, 1932 - March 29, 2026

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Leatrice J. Teigen, 94, passed away March 29th at Good Shepherd Community.

Leatrice was born March 2nd, 1932 in Browerville, Minnesota to Everett and Anna (Franta) Tyrrell. Growing up in Staples, Minnesota, she married her high school sweetheart Charles Teigen September 8th, 1951 and together they raised six children.

Moving to Sauk Rapids, she made a career of library science, working in multiple school libraries.

Leatrice was a dedicated and devoted member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She was involved in a number of Bible Studies and adult Christian education. Feeling the call to active ministry, she finished her college degree at the age of 56, then attended Luther Northwestern Seminary and became a Lutheran pastor. She was called to Mount Hermon Lutheran Church in Annandale where she served for many years until her retirement.

Leatrice had a lifelong passion of reading, music, and swimming, all of which she shared with her husband Charlie. They were devoted members of the St. Cloud Municipal Band for thirty years. She played flute and piccolo. She loved to knit and cook. A lifelong learner, she loved to connect with others and enjoyed hearing their life stories.

She is survived by her children Julie (Tom) Orr of Brainerd, Carol (Jeff) Wingard of Eden Prairie, Clifford (Marcia) Teigen of St. Joseph, Marty (Karin Chedister) Teigen of Minneapolis, Erling (Michelle) Teigen of Annandale. Twelve grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren. Leatrice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles in 2021; daughter Connie Teigen in 1969; grandson Matthew Orr; and brother Eugene Tyrrell.

Memorial service will be immediate family only.

Condolences to family can be sent to Carol Wingard, 10427 Fawn’s Way, Eden Prairie, 55347.