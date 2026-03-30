November 26, 1938 - March 25, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Yi Yung Bok Johnson, age 87, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on March 25, 2026, at her home in Milaca, MN. A Celebration of Yung Bok's Life will take place on Sunday, June 7, 2026, from 11am-2pm at Mark and Lisa Johnson's home on Peavy Lake.

Yi Yung Bok Johnson was born on November 26, 1938, to Dr. Yi Sun Dong and Kim Yun Boon in Osaka, Japan, during the Japanese annexation. She came to Korea when she was four years old. When she was seven years old there was a conflict in the region, and she was believed to be dead. Her father retrieved her from a pile of bodies while they were en route to the crematorium. The Yi Dynasty, or Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), was Korea’s last and longest-lived imperial dynasty, founded by General Yi.

Yung Bok met the love of her life, Eugene Johnson, while at work on the Army base in Ascom City in Byu Pyoug. Yung Bok was a switchboard operator of 3 ½ years ending at a GS5 status. As civilians were not allowed on base after 1800 hours, Eugene was her relief at the switchboard. Eugene was a communications lineman, switchboard operator, and radio operator. Eugene and Yung Bok were married on June 22, 1962. Yung Bok landed at O'Hare International airport in Chicago, IL, on October 14, 1962. The couple lived in Joliet, IL, until July 1972 when they moved to Milaca.

Yung Bok owned and operated a beauty and wellness salon named Eugene's in Milaca for over 30 years. Customers came to her salon from as far away as Hinckley and St. Cloud. Yung Bok was a Reiki Master in healing arts, a Fire Walker, and a Master Gardener. She was a first runner up in the Miss Korea Pageant. She retired from the salon in 2000. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, painting china, dehydrating, and canning and preserving her garden harvest and foraged greens from the land. She was well known for her ginger spiced pickles that she canned.

Yung Bok is survived by her husband, Eugene; daughter, Cynthia (Bruce Lindgren); son, Mark (Lisa); brother, Reverend Yi Pyung Ghang (Reverend Shin Eun Hee-Deborah); sister, Dr. Yi Jee Hung (Dr. Jung Sun Tae); sister, Yi Jee Hee (Bae Ben); grandsons, Ben (Kenzi) Johnson, Alexander Johnson-Lindgren, Joe (Brittany) Strauch, and Jared (Rachel) Strauch; granddaughters, Kathi Jo (Tony) Sweeter and Tammy (Adam) Lindgren; and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by parents; brothers, Yi David and Yi Sang Bok; and sister, Yi Wae Yun.

Thank you to the Triniti Hospice Care team for their care and compassion, socialization, and support throughout this time and transition of life.