November 19, 1951 - March 3, 2026

A Celebration of Life will be held later this spring for Marguarite Mary (Peterson) Wilds, age 74, who died peacefully on March 3, 2026, at her residence in Princeton, MN.

Marguarite was born on November 19, 1951, to Edgar and Mildred (Pranghofer) Peterson in St. Cloud. Marguarite put herself through college to obtain a degree in nursing while raising her only child, Jessie. She carried out her career as a registered nurse serving primarily the central Minnesota area. There was nothing that she loved more than her two grandsons, Johnny and Jared. She was known to many as “Grandma Honey,” a nickname that was given to her by her oldest grandson, Johnny.

Marguarite was preceded in death by both of her parents; siblings, Rozanne (Peterson) Kollitz, Randy Peterson, Patricia (Peterson) Taylor, Joni (Peterson) Riedl, and Mary (Peterson) Davey. She is survived by her daughter, Jessie (Stimmler) Sarauer; son-in-law, Kevin Sarauer; grandsons, Jonathan Stimmler and Jared Stimmler; and her beloved four-legged kitty, Willie.