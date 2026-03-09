November 29, 1977 - March 4, 2026

Dorian Le Sjogren, of Sauk Rapids, MN, was born November 29, 1977, and peacefully passed away March 4, 2026, surrounded by her family at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud after a courageous 11-month cancer battle. A Celebration of Life will be Monday, March 16, 2026, at 1:00 PM at New Life Church in Princeton with visitation from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM.

Dorian was born in Minneapolis and her early years were spent with her parents, Michael Bruflodt and Donna (Bruflodt) Skogquist, along with her younger brother, Derek in Princeton, where she graduated high school in 1996. Everyone who knew Dorian, knew her favorite color was always pink! As a young girl, she was active in 4-H and the youth group with the local Evangelical Free Church. She was a life guard, taught swimming lessons, and to many was known as the world’s best baby sitter! She met the love of her life and was married to Eric Sjogren, of St. Cloud, on August 28, 1999. She graduated from St. Cloud State University in 2001. Dorian and Eric made their home in Sauk Rapids, where they welcomed their son, Eli in 2007, and their daughter, Emersyn in 2009. Dorian was a nurturing and actively involved Mom in her children’s lives. She rarely missed an activity and routinely volunteered as a hockey and dance mom. Many of Eli and Emme’s friends considered her to be a second mom to them! Since receiving her cancer diagnosis, her drive to fight was focused on being able to spend more time with her family!

At an early age, Dorian found a passion for dance, which continued to grow as a member of the high school dance team, coaching and eventually becoming the Director of Just for Kix programs in Princeton and Cambridge. Here, she had an enormous impact on many dancers and colleagues, where she taught them to believe in themselves and instilled strength through all phases of life.

Dorian loved solitary pursuits such as scrapbooking, reading, listening to music, and most recently journaling. She enjoyed time with friends at the lake, floating in the pool, concerts, and conversations at dinner. Being at the beach and ocean, with a margarita, while listening to country music was her ultimate getaway. She had a heart full of compassion and found joy in all the times she spent with her family, friends, and community.

Survivors include her husband, Eric Sjogren; children, Eli and Emme Sjogren; mother and step-father, Donna and Jim Skogquist; brother, Derek (Nicole Miner) Bruflodt; niece and nephews, Isabel, Connor, Grady, and Max, and their mother, Erin Stack; mother-in-law, Doreen Sjogren; brother-in-law, Trevor (Wendy) Sjogren; nieces, Jordyn (Kyle) Louks and Shaelyn and Olivia Sjogren; sister-in-law, Abbey (Matt) Leake; and numerous other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Michael Bruflodt; father-in-law, John “Jack” Sjogren; and her grandmothers, Doris (Minks) Nelson and Dorothy Bruflodt.

“Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass…it’s learning to dance in the rain.”