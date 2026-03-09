January 30, 1933 - March 5, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Donna V. Liestman, age 93 of Princeton, MN, passed away March 5, 2026, at Sterling Pointe Senior Living in Princeton. Memorial Services will be Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Princeton. Pastor Steve Palo will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton.

Donna Victoria Wicktor was born to John Oscar and Kjersti Oletta (Nelson) Wicktor on January 30, 1933, in Santiago. She graduated from Princeton High School in 1950 and shortly after began working for Northwestern Bell as a telephone operator. In 1954 Delmar Liestman came to Princeton as manager of the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. A few years later, they were married on June 22, 1957.

Donna and Del purchased the Farm Supper Club in 1967 and owned and operated it for 15 years. Donna was a strong-willed intelligent businesswoman who was a woman’s libber long before it was ever heard of. Many salesmen did not want to deal with her as the manager and co-owner of the restaurant but if they did not, mom showed them the door. She worked very hard caring for her family and running a business.

Donna was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She treated all of her kids as the individual person that they were with their own unique talents and personalities. She loved them always, even at their most unlovable times. She never gave up on any of them, and her no-nonsense commitment and belief in them all was unshakable.

Donna and Del were married for over 68 years. Through the years they had their ups and downs, highs and lows, but were always committed to each other. As she said in her last days, she loved Del “to her bones.” She was a wonderful wife and mother and never left the house without putting on lipstick.

Donna’s hands were never idle. She loved knitting, crocheting, sewing, and making quilts. She was a member of many different organizations through the years and was very proud of her volunteering at the Twice New Clothing and Treasures thrift store in Princeton for over 40 years. She was voted Queen of Sterling Pointe in 2024 and was very proud of that and her lovely crown.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Princeton for more than 60 years and served on several committees and was the children’s choir director.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, John Oscar and Kjersti Wicktor; brothers, Clarence, Helmer, and Joe; sisters, Trix, Kiddo, Marvel, and June; and grandson, Joe.

She is survived by her husband, Del; children, Scott (Jackie) Liestman, Becky Porter, Kari Dahl, and Norma Ziegler; grandchildren, Amber (Ben) Endicott, Travis (Britnie Soderholm) Liestman, Elizabeth (Mike Fisketti) Ziegler, Autumn (Josh) Alfaro, Katy (Grant) Overcott, Sophie Dahl, Matt Porter, and Tiffany (Johann) Wolf; great-grandchildren, Vera, Isaiah, Conrad, James, Veronica, Luca, Fox, Ady, Brantly, Andrick, Alice, and Otto; and other relatives and friends.