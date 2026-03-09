November 14, 1941 - March 6, 2026

Arnold Dick, age 84, passed away on the morning of March 6, 2026 at Fairway Pines Senior Living Center in Sauk Centre, Minnesota, surrounded by his family. A funeral service for Arnold will be 11:00 AM, Thursday March 12, 2026 at the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie. Visitation will take place at the funeral home one hour prior to the service, at 10AM. A luncheon will follow the service. Following the luncheon, Burial Services will be at the Gordon Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Arnold was born on November 14, 1941 to Henry and Sara (Olfert) Dick in Salem, OR. When Arnold was in 7th Grade, his family moved to a farm west of Long Prairie. Arnold graduated from Long Prairie High School in 1960. He married the love of his life, Shirley Friesen, on September 2, 1966 in Mountain Lake, Minnesota. Arnold farmed with his dad until he eventually took over the operation.

Arnold enjoyed farming, woodworking, gardening (especially the flower garden) and spending time with his family. When he would find time, he also enjoyed fishing and deer hunting, and also enjoyed visiting with friends and neighbors over the years. Arnold also enjoyed teasing and joking with everyone, and as a dedicated farmer, it seemed Arnold could also fix or build nearly anything. His family was very important to him as he was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by: his wife, Shirley; his daughters Cheryl Dick of St Cloud and Connie (Bryan) Berg of Preston; son Kenneth (Milissa) Dick of Verndale; grandchildren Kelsey (fiancé Dan Gatzke) Berg, Mason Berg, Logan Dick and Hailey Dick.

He is preceded in death by: his parents, Henry and Sara Dick; brother Marvin Dick; sister Norma Templin and nephew Jonathan Dick.