July 13, 1955 - March 11, 2026

Visitation will be 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM Saturday March 14, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Cheryl A. Rivard, age 70 who passed away at her home on Wednesday.

Cheryl was born July 13, 1955 in Minneapolis to Earl and Evelyn (Peterson) Krenz. She married John Rivard on May 15, 1999. Cheryl primarily worked as a cook at the University of Minnesota and as a parking attendant. She enjoyed spending time on Gull Lake and at the cabin, spending time with family, helping others, her dogs, trips to the casino, road trips, and spending time in Texas with her mother.

Cheryl is survived by her husband John; mother, Evelyn Krenz of Mercedes, TX; children, Rick Krenz of East Bethel, George Anderson III of Carlton, Melissa (Paul) Scales of Big Lake, Justen (Jennifer) Tomczyk of Princeton; step-daughter, Jennifer (Steve) Rivard of Oak Grove; grandchildren, JR, Jasmine, Dakota, Ally, Isabelle, Klayton; great-grandchildren, Myles, Violet, Skylar; sister, Vicky (Gary) Campion of Champlin; and best friend Suzie.

She was preceded in death by her father, Earl and daughter-in-law, Melissa Lee Anderson.