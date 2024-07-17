Roger J. Smith, 86, St. Cloud

February 13, 1938 - July 13, 2024

attachment-Roger Smith loading...

Roger Smith of St. Cloud passed away on July 13, 2024 at the age of 86. Services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and burial will be at the Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services Saturday at the funeral home.

Roger was born on February 13, 1938 to James and Eleanor (Cater) Smith. He grew up in the rural area his entire life. Roger graduated from Tech High School in 1956. He served in the U. S. Army for a short time and later married Darlene Casey in 1964. Roger enjoyed trucking, farming, and drinking coffee with friends. His family and friends were important to him, especially the Cater picnic.

Roger is survived by his children, Wendy Smith, June Hirdler, John (Joan) Smith, Todd Smith, Mike Smith, and Lisa Smith; 14 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Darlene.