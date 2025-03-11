ROCORI Ahead Of The Game On State Cell Phone Policy

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- The deadline for Minnesota schools to have a cell phone policy is fast approaching on Saturday. ROCORI Area Schools have had a cell phone use policy in place in their handbook for a while already. At ROCORI cell phone use is not allowed in elementary through middle school, and in high school they can only be on during passing time and lunch time.

Superintendent Kevin Enerson says their students are really good about cell phone use during school:

"Overall I feel like our kids are pretty good. I observe them during lunch and their visiting with each other, and I don't see a lot of cell phones, so a lot of it is expectations, what's your expectation, as  parents, what's their expectation, and I think they hold their children accountable."

He says ROCORI understands cell phones are an important part of kids' lives:

"When you're looking at adolescents at that age of development, their friends and peer groups are really powerful drivers in their life and so being connected to your friends and your peers is important."

Enerson says kids always want to be with their friends and cell phones are just another way for them to stay connected. ROCORI's cell phone policy already matches the state guidelines for the 2026-2027 school year.

