Spotlight: Rocky Horror Show Opening in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- In what's becoming a yearly tradition, a production of the Rocky Horror Show will take over the Red Carpet Main Stage in downtown St. Cloud later this month.

The Central Minnesota Theatre musical will be on stage starting on October 17th and running for five dates through October 26th with two shows nightly.

Spokeswoman Cait Prigge says the cast is made up of all local performers.

Actually, we had quite a few people come out for auditions, I want to say it was over 20 people, which for us as a newer theater company that's huge.

Besides the actors on stage, they also have a live band and all live sound effects.

Prigge says everyone involved in the production does it because it's a labor of love for them.

We're kind of filling a niche in performing shows that are a little bit more adult, a little bit more contemporary, and also a little bit more minimal as far as production.

For each show, there is a 12-week commitment from beginning to close.

