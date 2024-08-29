Rock The Riverside in Sauk Rapids Canceled for Thursday
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- With strong storms in the forecast, Sauk Rapids officials have decided to cancel Thursday's performance of Rock The Riverside.
The scheduled acts for this week were Moedell and Pandemic.
There are still two more weeks of Rock The Riverside. On Thursday, September 5th the acts are My Famous Friends followed by Menace.
There will also be a show on Thursday, September 12th. That's a show that was rescheduled from July 4th. False Autumn and Radio Nation will be on the stage.
