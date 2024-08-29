Rock The Riverside in Sauk Rapids Canceled for Thursday

Rock The Riverside in Sauk Rapids Canceled for Thursday

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- With strong storms in the forecast, Sauk Rapids officials have decided to cancel Thursday's performance of Rock The Riverside.

The scheduled acts for this week were Moedell and Pandemic.

There are still two more weeks of Rock The Riverside.  On Thursday, September 5th the acts are My Famous Friends followed by Menace.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

There will also be a show on Thursday, September 12th.  That's a show that was rescheduled from July 4th.  False Autumn and Radio Nation will be on the stage.

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Come Visit St. Martin, Minnesota with us in Pictures

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON