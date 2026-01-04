Authorities Investigate Rollover Crash that Claimed a Teen’s Life
KALMAR TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A teenager is dead after a single-car crash on Saturday morning. The crash occurred around 6:00 a.m. on Highway 14 near Byron, about 20 miles west of Rochester. Authorities say a car being driven by 19-year-old Braden Rahlf of Rochester was going east on Highway 14 when he left the road and rolled into the south ditch. Rahlf was pronounced dead at the scene. The Minnesota State Patrol says he was not wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash.
