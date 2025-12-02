November 4, 1945 – November 18, 2025

Rose “Rosie-Rosita” passed away and went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 18. She was surrounded by her loving family as she went to meet Jesus! Born in Pierz Minnesota. She lived in Washington state and then St. Cloud, where she touched many countless lives with her kindness, faith and generosity. Rose’s greatest accomplishment in life was raising her beloved son, Michael Lockett. She was a proud Grandmother to Chanel, Devante and Niko Lockett and cherished her role as Great Grandma to Cameron. Rose cherished the bond she shared with her 6 siblings; Fred, Judy, Jenny, Laurie, Jake and Stan. She also loved spending time with her many nieces and nephews. They will forever remember her Love and Devotion to her family!

Guided by her deep faith, Rose dedicated her life to spreading THE Gospel and serving others. She volunteered at The Common Cup Coffee House where she helped feed the homeless. She was also active in Green Pastures Ministry. Everybody that met Rose would say she was one of the kindest people in the world. Rose’s compassion extended not only to people but also to animals, whom she cared for throughout her life. Rose was not a materialistic or wealthy person; her true wealth came from the Lord through her heart and the way she went out of her way to help and love others. She also had a wonderfully dry sense of humor and a famously terrible joke delivery that who knew her adored. In her final days, Rose was surrounded by her family, embraced with love and comfort. Rose will be sadly missed but will forever be remembered for her warmth, faith, humor and love of animals and her tireless spirit of giving. Her legacy lives on through her family and through the many lives she touched through her ministry, volunteer work and boundless kindness.

Rose was preceded in death by her Mom and Dad, Fred and Florence Faust.