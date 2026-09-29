A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert Wittkop, 88, of Albany, will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 2, 2026, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Albany and again at the church on Friday from 10:00 AM until the Mass begins. Robert passed away on September 26, 2026, at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany.

Robert “Bob” H. Wittkop was born on March 21, 1938, to Frank and Dorothy (Zimmermann) Wittkop on the home farm in Albany Township, Minnesota. He attended a country school through eighth grade and graduated from Albany High School in 1956. He then joined his father in working the family farm, which remained his lifelong occupation. In 1960, he enlisted in the Army National Guard and served in the Reserves for six years, receiving an honorable discharge at the rank of Staff Sergeant.

He married Suzanne Gerads in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on May 13, 1967, and they honeymooned in Yellowstone National Park. The couple made their home on the family farm where they raised six children.

Although a dairyman’s life left little leisure time, Bob was an avid outdoorsman with a keen appreciation for all wildlife. He particularly loved deer hunting and also enjoyed trips to South Dakota to hunt prairie dogs. He was an especially talented rock collector, famous among his children and grandchildren for spotting agates anywhere, even while driving a tractor. Curious by nature, he enjoyed watching documentaries and reading about American history, particularly World War II. His favorite sport was baseball, and he could never resist a quick game of catch with the kids. Throughout his life, his Catholic faith remained a guiding force, and he was a dedicated member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and its community.

Bob is survived by Sue, his wife of 59 years; his children, Brian of Eau Claire, WI, Sharon (Mitch) Dorr of St. Joseph, MN, Scott of Albany, MN, Brenda (Todd) Frieler of Sartell, MN, and Bonnie (Izaak) Jordan of Weehawken, NJ; his grandchildren, M Wittkop, Adam Dorr, Jacob Dorr, Paul Dorr, Rachel Dorr, Sam Frieler, Levi Frieler, and Sydney Frieler; his sister Betty Meyer of Avon; and many loving nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Becky Wittkop (2022).

The Week That Was: In Photos (Sept. 24, 2026)

Obituary submitted by Miller Carlin Funeral Home