Sauk Rapids — Rita M. Weyrens, 94, passed away peacefully Friday, October 2, 2026, at St. Benedict’s Senior Community.

Rita was born May 7, 1932, to Alphonse and Josephine (Bidinger) Prom in St. Cloud. She married Hugo B. Weyrens on October 5, 1954, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. She enjoyed gardening, baking, and crafting and volunteered in the church in several roles, including helping with funeral dinners and providing communion in the nursing home. Rita and Hugo traveled extensively, including trips throughout the United States, Europe, and Africa. She especially enjoyed time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her sister, Marcella Gill; sister-in-law, Arlene Harren; children, Fr. Ron of St. Cloud, Susan (Mark) Johnson of Victoria, Nancy (Jon) Schulte of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Judy of St. Cloud and David (Cynthia) of Bloomington; 15 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hugo; brother, Richard Prom; brother-in-law, Robert Gill; and grandson, Steven Schulte.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 8, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour before the Mass at the church. Entombment will be in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

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