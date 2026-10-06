Barrett — Betty M. DeClercq, 97, died October 1, 2026, at the Evansville Campus under the care of Douglas County Hospice.

Betty was born February 22, 1929, in Olympia, Washington, to Alfred and Edna Bjorgen (Zimmerman). She was confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and was a lifetime member of Peace Lutheran Church in Barrett. She married Wayne DeClercq on September 26, 1948, and they established their home three miles east of Barrett, where they farmed and raised their five children. She lived in Barrett the rest of her life after her early years in Rothsay, eventually moving to her home on Barrett Lake. Betty was Wayne’s farming partner for many years and joined the Barrett Care Center in 1967, where she later served for several years as administrator. She was an advocate for older adults and their families and was passionate about pottery and Barrett Lake. She assisted in the development of the Barrett Lake Association.

She is survived by her five children, Jennifer DeClercq, Chery Simpson, Suzanne (Doug) Trenda, Marc DeClercq and Lisa (Brian) Silbernick; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Paul; sister Doris; and grandson Michael Silbernick.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Benson Funeral Home.

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