Princeton — Patricia “Patty” A. Simonsmeier, 60, passed away September 30, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital.

Patty was born July 16, 1966, in Buffalo to Leonard and Alvina (Schwintek) Wipper. She graduated from Tech High School in St. Cloud. She married Kirk Simonsmeier on June 22, 1996, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Princeton. She did outreach scheduling for CentraCare in St. Cloud and served as treasurer for Santiago Township for 11 years. She enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, talking with friends, making people laugh, animals, watching the Minnesota Wild, collecting Snoopy items and feeding hummingbirds.

She is survived by her husband, Kirk; daughters, Erin Simonsmeier and Katelyn Simonsmeier of Princeton; sisters, Rose Mary (Corky) Stroschein of St. Cloud and Vicky (Daniel) Campbell of Princeton; nephews and niece, Michael, Shane and Crystal Stroschein and Ross, Jacob and Blake Campbell; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Alvina; brother, Jess Wipper; nephew, Cole Campbell; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard and Marlene Simonsmeier.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 9, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Princeton. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Pastor Timothy Zenda will officiate. Burial will be at Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery in Princeton.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes.

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