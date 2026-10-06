St. Cloud — Shirley A. Francis, 91, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2026, at her residence.

Shirley was born March 10, 1935, in Grey Eagle, Minnesota, to Sydney and Grace (Eldred) Drager. She married Darwin Francis on October 24, 1953, in Grey Eagle. Shirley spent most of her life in the St. Cloud area and later enjoyed time in Winterhaven, Florida. She worked as a bookkeeper at St. Cloud Floral and was a member of First Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud.

Shirley enjoyed traveling, reading, golfing, tennis, bridge and cards. She especially cherished time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Julie Francis of Roseville; daughter-in-law, Cindy Francis of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Stacia and Joseph; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darwin, on May 8, 2024; and sons, Mark and Jeff.

A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, October 11, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Rev. John Gay will officiate. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Grey Eagle at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Legacy obituary for Shirley A. Francis