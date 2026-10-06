St. Joseph — Doreen Elizabeth Honer, 86, of St. Joseph, died Thursday, October 1, 2026, at Serenity Village in Avon after a three-year battle with cancer.

Doreen was born October 1, 1940, in St. Joseph to Alphonse and Clara (Schefers) Stueve. She graduated from Cathedral High School in St. Cloud.

The accessible funeral-home listing confirms her date of death and biographical information, but the full service and visitation information was not available in the accessible text. I have not filled those details in from another source.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes.

Read the full obituary: Doreen Elizabeth Honer obituary