St. Cloud — Jason Lyle “Jay Boy” Shilhanek, of St. Cloud, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at 6:05 p.m. due to heart complications. He was surrounded by family and friends in his final moments.

Jason was born June 12, 1969, in Libby, Montana, to Lyle and Yvonne Shilhanek. He grew up in Washburn, North Dakota, attended Washburn Elementary and High School, and graduated in 1987. After moving to St. Cloud, he worked as a journeyman carpenter, contributing to the construction of hospitals, bridges, malls, and banks. His proudest achievement was Copper Ridge Lodge in Draper, South Dakota, completed in 2015. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, and spending time at Copper Ridge Lodge with his companion, River Dog.

He is survived by his life partner, Penny; sister, Emily Shilhanek; nephew, Levi Cooper; and many family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Yvonne Shilhanek.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 10, at the Moose Lodge in Waite Park. Tim Haag will officiate.

Arrangements are being handled by Benson Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Jason Lyle “Jay Boy” Shilhanek obituary