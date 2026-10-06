St. Cloud — Mary Jo Huls, 80, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2026, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud.

She is survived by her children, Lisa Stoermann (Jeff) of Holdingford, Kristin Darnall (Kyle) of St. Cloud, Tracy Winters (Rick) of Sartell, Amanda Pogatchnik (Terry) of Rice, Megan Lamser (Steve) of St. Stephen, Matt Huls (Stacy) of Holdingford and Nate Huls (Stephanie) of Goddard, Kansas; siblings Peter Sufka and Paulette Kolb; 21 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Veronica Sufka (Winter); husband, Ronald Anderson; and siblings Tommy Sufka, Kathleen Sufka and Judy Murray.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, October 19, at Holdingford Community Country Church. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the church. Rev. Gregg Valentine will officiate, and the burial will be private. Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes.

Read the full obituary: Mary Jo Huls obituary