Robert W. Shearer, 85, St. Cloud

September 2, 1949 - December 9, 2024

There will be no services for Robert W. Shearer, age 75, who passed away Monday at Edenbrook of St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Robert was born September 2, 1949 in Oshkosh, NE to Raymond and Rose (Caspar) Shearer. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Robert was an Architect and was disabled for many years. He enjoyed word finds and feeding squirrels. Robert was sweet and truly cared about others.

Survivors include his sister, Robin Elibrahim of St. Cloud; and nephews, Eryk and Alyx Elibrahim. He was preceded in death by his parents.