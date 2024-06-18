Robert M. “Bob” Mace, 81, Waite Park

February 22, 1943 - June 15, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Robert M. “Bob” Mace, age 81, of Waite Park. Bob passed away peacefully on June 15 at home with family at his side. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, June 24 and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, both at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. The Waite Park American Legion Post 428 ritual will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Bob was born February 22, 1943 in Morton, MN to Paul and Loretta (Wolke) Mace. After graduating from Morton High School and then he served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He worked as a plumber for the St. Cloud Correction Facility until retirement. He married Diane Stocker on May 16, 1998 in Waite Park.

Bob was a member of the Waite Park American Legion Post 428 where he was Past Commander and served as an Honor Guard member for 50 plus years. He was also a member of the VFW Granite Post 428, DAV #9, Order of the Purple Heart, the 40 and 8 and Moose Lodge 1400.

Bob is survived by his wife Diane of Waite Park, son Michael and granddaughter Emma of Albertville, and brothers Jerome Mace of Aurora and Tom Mace of Clearwater as well as nieces and nephews and former wife Sue Mace. Bob is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Loretta.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.