Robert J. Lewis, 90, St. Cloud

June 13, 1932 - June 6, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Robert J. Lewis, age 90, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Chateau Waters in Sartell. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park in St. Anthony, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Bob was born on June 13, 1932 to Neil and Loretta (Watson) Lewis in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He graduated from Mound High School in 1950 and immediately enlisted in the United States Air Force. Bob honorably served his country during the Korean War, working as a Radar Specialist on the B-29 Superfortress. After the B-29 was decommissioned, he was transferred to Air Refueling and worked aboard the KC-97 Stratotanker. This transfer would result in Bob being apart of the first intercontinental air refueling mission in Air Force history. Upon his return stateside Bob enrolled and graduated from St. Cloud State University. He went on to work for Northwestern Bell, Bell Companies and AT&T as a manager, retiring after 35 years of service. He was united in marriage to Joan D. Honer on November 17, 1956 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Bob was an active member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428, the St. Cloud Eagle’s Aerie #622, the St. Cloud Knights of Columbus Bishop Zardetti Council #5548 and the Telephone Pioneers.

Bob was a loving father, brother, grandpa and great grandpa and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed going golfing, woodworking, watching sports and going hunting and fishing. Bob was a giver, never expecting anything in return. He will be remembered for his quick wit and ability to make people laugh and smile.

He is survived by his children, Kathy (Jim) Sorebo and John (Lisa); nine grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; son-in-law, Rick Butte; sister, Kathy (John) Baumgarten; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joan; daughter, Colleen Butte; and son, Mark.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.