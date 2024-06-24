Robert J. “Bob” Tschida, 91, St. Cloud

February 3, 1933 - June 21, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Robert J. “Bob” Tschida, age 91 of St. Cloud who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Friday, June 21, 2024. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the Church. Parish Prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Bob was born on February 3, 1933 in Luxemburg to Joseph and Gertrude (Schibilla) Tschida. He served honorably in the United States Army. Bob married Mary Ann Stang on November 17, 1955 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. He worked for Bor-Son Construction as a Heavy Equipment Operator for over 22 years. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, the Eagles Aerie #622, the Moose Lodge #1400, and a local #49’er.

Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, golfing and playing baseball for the army and Luxemburg in his younger years. He especially loved all the time spent with his family.

Bob is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Ann; children Diane (Stan) Doroff of Roseville, Joe (Sue) of Luxemburg, Randy of St. Cloud, Dale (Lenore) of South Haven, Rodney of St. Cloud; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Marlene Tschida and Jonelle Tschida; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Adeline Koshiol, Vernon, Marlene McStott and LeRoy.

A Special Thank you to the Staff of Country Manor for all the care given to Robert.