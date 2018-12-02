Robert J. “Bob” Mueller, 78, St. Cloud

March 19, 1940 - December 2, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 NOON on Friday, December 7, 2018 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church for Robert J. “Bob” Mueller, age 78, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Assumption Home in Cold Spring with his family and two of his very special nurses at his side, after a decade long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate. Private family burial will be in Assumption Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

Bob was born on March 19, 1940 to Anthony and Rose (Then) Mueller in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Bob was a 1958 graduate of St. Cloud Cathedral High School and was the founder and creator of the Cathedral Crest. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Judith A. “Judy” McManus on November 24, 1962 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Bob Honorably Served his country as a Radio Operator in the United States Army. Bob worked as the Senior Engineer at DeZurik Manufacturing, retiring after 36 years of service. He took great pride in his work and even in retirement fondly embraced projects that he was involved with.

Bob started playing hockey when he was nine years old and played for the next 60 years. He passed on his love of the game to his children and grandchildren, often volunteering to coach, referee and mentor with the St. Cloud Youth Hockey Association. He also was a part of the collaborative effort to build the first indoor ice sheet at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex. Bob loved exercising, fishing and enjoyed hunting with his son-in-law. He loved rollerblading and even rollerbladed 500 miles in one summer. Bob loved giving of his time and talents to St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Life Source, in memory of his son, Kelly, who was an organ donor, March of Dimes, in memory of his twin granddaughters, Meals on Wheels, American Cancer Society, and many other organizations that he spent time with. Bob was married to the love of his life; their love story was rare, real and an inspiration to all who knew them. Together, the enjoyed spending their time with Judy’s only sister and her husband, Monica and Telly Deters. If being a loving and supporting father wasn’t enough, he was also the back bone of the family. He was hardworking, steadfast, and always worked in the best interests of his wife, sons and daughter. He had the best and biggest heart you’ve ever seen and an equally giving spirit; he was relentless, selfless and humble. His eyes and smile lit up the room would equally complement his beautiful bride. Blessed be his memory; he will be missed more than words can say.

He is survived by his children, Bob, of Roseville and Monica (Ron) Schreiber, of Litchfield; granddaughters, Machaela (fiancé Eric Balsavich) Schreiber, of Hudson, WI, and Grace Kelly Schreiber, of Litchfield; sisters, Helen Mueller, and Rose Seanger; brother, Kevin; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy, on November 18, 2018; son, Kelly in 1992; twin granddaughters, Hope and Holly Schreiber in 1998; and brother and sisters, Tony, Mary, Anita, Lois, and Patti.

A special thank you to the staff of St. Croix Hospice and Assumption Home in Cold Spring, who the Muellers consider their extended family, for their loving and compassionate care of Bob.