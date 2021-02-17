Robert H. Stangler, 95, St. Joseph

April 2, 1925 - February, 15, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Robert H. Stangler, 95, of St. Joseph, who passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Monday, February 15, 2021 at his home at Serenity Place on 7th in St. Joseph. Reverend Gerald Dalseth will officiate. Burial will be in St. Stephen Catholic Cemetery, St. Stephen.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph and after 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Robert was born on April 2, 1925 to the late Anton and Katherine (Duevel) Stangler in Albany, Minnesota. He graduated from Albany High School and began work at the Kraft plant in Melrose. He married Mary Hudovernik on September 1, 1954 in St. Stephen. Together they farmed in St. Joseph and raised their family of eight children. Along with farming, Robert worked various construction jobs through St. Cloud Carpenters Union Local #930 and worked 15 years at Northern States Power in Monticello before retiring from carpentry.

Robert was a charter member of St. Michael’s Parish in St. Cloud; former Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Farmers Union in Albany; former President of Minnesota Metal Craftsman Association (MMCA); and in his earlier years residing in St. Joseph, was clerk for Country School District #2004.

Robert had a passion for farming, welding, and playing the concertina. He would play at nursing homes, barn dances, and jam sessions. He had the ability to fix, weld, and construct just about anything. He passed down and shared His love of old-time concertina music and his playing ability to his son, Andy and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary; children, Robert Jr. (Sherry) of Maple Grove, Barb (Dan) Kuklok of Holdingford, Michael of Glendale, CA, Greg (Sandy) of Isanti, JoAnne (Loren) Gohmann of Clearwater, Annette (Donnie) Grebinoski of Holdingford, Bernadette of Foley; daughter-in-law, Lorene (Tom) DeFord of Rice; 18 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brother, Tony (Evelyn) of Albany; sister-in-law, Josephine Swanson of Michigan; and brother-in-law, Stan Hermann of Wisconsin.

He was preceded in death by his son, Andy in 2000; infant sister, Julitta; brothers, Lawrence and Ervin; and sister, Marcella Hallermann and their spouses.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Serenity Place on 7th and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful and compassionate care given during Robert’s final days.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Saint Clares Monastery in Sauk Rapids.