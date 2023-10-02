Robert F. “Bob” Clark, 74, St. Cloud

August 26, 1949 - October 1, 2023

Services will be at a later date for Robert F. “Bob” Clark, 74, of St. Cloud who passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Natures Point Assisted Living in St. Cloud.

Bob was born on August 26, 1949 along with his twin in Montevideo to Franklin and Darlene (Winters) Clark. He was baptized in Montevideo and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran in Chaska. Bob graduated from Chaska Senior High in 1967. He proudly served in the US Air Force from 1967 to 1978. Bob has lived in St. Cloud for 30 plus years and was employed by Coborns for most of that time.

Bob loved hobby farming with his youngest brother.

He is survived by his beloved dog, Pooches “Poo”; siblings, Jack (Delores), Cynthia Hansen, Jean (Kevin) Zrust-Kohls, Mari (Ken) Hoen, Jerry (LeAnn), Russell (Sara); and many nieces, nephews, friends and IHOP friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Richard; brothers-in-law, Randy Hansen, Don Zrust.