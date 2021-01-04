Robert “Bob” L. Logeais, 81, Eden Valley

December 27, 1940 - January 1, 2021

A Mass will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 6, 2021 for Bob Logeais who passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate. The burial will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church.

Bob was born on December 27, 1940 in Kimball to Albert and Rose (Bowatz) Logeais. He grew up in Eden Valley and lived on a hobby farm in Eden Valley for 40 years. Bob was an Owner/Operator Truck Driver for 30 plus years and was a member of St. Peter’s/Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. In his early years, he enjoyed playing basketball with his children, and was very supportive in all of their sports. He was a great story teller who also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing cards with family and friends, and watching Minnesota sports. He was a loving father, grandfather and brother who will be missed by all who knew him.

Bob was survived by his children, Mike (Dinora) of Crystal, Doug of San Diego, CA, Kim of Eden Valley, and Karie of Fredericksburg, VA; brother, Major General Donald A. (Geri) of Alexandria, VA; grandchildren, Erin, Alex, Sydney, and Megan; and great grandson, Xavier. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Vie and Rich; granddaughter, Kayla; and nephew, John.